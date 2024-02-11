Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175,281 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $27,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognex by 40.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

