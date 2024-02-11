Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Miller Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:MLR opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $496.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $43.50.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Industries
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.