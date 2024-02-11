Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLR opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $496.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.57 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

