Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 39.600-40.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 39.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY24 guidance to $39.10-39.80 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE MTD traded down $50.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,174.51. The company had a trading volume of 291,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,279. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,183.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,143.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

