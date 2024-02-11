Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

MMSI stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

