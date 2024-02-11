Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

