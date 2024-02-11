Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Medtronic worth $962,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,954,000 after acquiring an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,843,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

