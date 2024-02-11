MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.01.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 103,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

