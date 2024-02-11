MDA Ltd. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.
MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.20 million. MDA had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.59%.
MDA Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. MDA has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$12.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.12.
Insider Activity at MDA
In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
