MDA Ltd. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MDA’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.20 million. MDA had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MDA from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.96.

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. MDA has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$12.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.12.

In related news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total value of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

