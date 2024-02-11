McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.13. The stock has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1,299.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,568,000 after purchasing an additional 239,777 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,731,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

