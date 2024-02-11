Maxim Group Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $18.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $866.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 572,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $180,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

