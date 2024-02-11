Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $527.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

