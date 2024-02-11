Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) EVP Sells $169,211.20 in Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Stewart Gantt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

