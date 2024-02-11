MagnetGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $55.16 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $5,126.94 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

