LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $248.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $259.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

