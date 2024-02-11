Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.04.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.33 and its 200-day moving average is $212.92. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

