Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.62 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $38.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,262,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,244,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00516425 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.