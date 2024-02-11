Lisk (LSK) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $196.01 million and $9.35 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002148 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001393 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001830 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

