Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 161,800 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,800 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 30.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 24.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 170,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 88.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 410,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

