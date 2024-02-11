Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 10,256 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,256 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after buying an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $170.03 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $227.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

