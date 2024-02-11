Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $433.14.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $419.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.39. Linde has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

