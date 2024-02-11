Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.05 to $1.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,271,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.