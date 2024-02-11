LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $15.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12.

In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LegalZoom.com news, Director Dipan Patel sold 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $163,683,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,963.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,146,521 shares of company stock valued at $164,194,385. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $8,113,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

