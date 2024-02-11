Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

