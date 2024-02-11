Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.0 million. Lantronix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTRX. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ LTRX traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 97,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 57.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 146,421 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

