Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lantheus worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lantheus by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $56.14 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNTH. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

