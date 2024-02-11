Kristina Robbins Sells 2,710 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.5 %
FIBK stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.
First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.81%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
About First Interstate BancSystem
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
