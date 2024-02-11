Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 7,104 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $227.22 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day moving average is $232.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.