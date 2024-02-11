Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,824,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,815,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,458,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,544,000 after acquiring an additional 526,889 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,771,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.15. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

