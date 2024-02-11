Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 40.5% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

