Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $521.44 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $522.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.03.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

