Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.