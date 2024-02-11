Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $156,126,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

