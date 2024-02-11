Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 717,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.32 and a 200-day moving average of $206.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $226.21.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

