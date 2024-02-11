Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $238.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $172.04 and a twelve month high of $238.91.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

