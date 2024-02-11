Komodo (KMD) Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $37.23 million and $10.34 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

