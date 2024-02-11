Knowles (NYSE:KN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 1.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Knowles by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

