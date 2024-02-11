Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

