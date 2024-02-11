KeyCorp Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $182.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

