Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue updated its FY guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. Kenvue has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $1,244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $164,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

