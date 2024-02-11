Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Kenvue Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

