Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.66 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

