Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 124,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

META stock opened at $468.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.59 and a 200 day moving average of $331.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

