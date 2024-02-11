Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 96,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

PG stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $159.83. The company has a market cap of $370.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.