KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of KE worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

