Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $3.20 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 748,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

MFC opened at $22.61 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.