Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 30,622 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,622 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Edison International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE EIX opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

