JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $387.42

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.42 ($4.86) and traded as high as GBX 398 ($4.99). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 398 ($4.99), with a volume of 94,444 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 365.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £253.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,372.41 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

