JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Target Price to $47.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

