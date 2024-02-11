JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi purchased 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 186,310 shares of company stock valued at $775,627. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

