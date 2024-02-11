Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 211,359 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 29.25%.
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.
