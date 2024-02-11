Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 211,359 shares.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 29.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda

Jones Soda Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Jones Soda worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

